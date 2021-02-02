Calciomercato Premier League Gennaio 2021: tabella trasferimenti con acquisti e cessioni

Calciomercato Premier League: queste le operazioni portate a termine dalle 20 squadre della massima serie inglese durante la sessione invernale di calciomercato.
La sessione invernale di calciomercato si è conclusa da poche ore. Vediamo nel dettaglio tutte le operazioni portate a termine dalle 20 squadre della Premier League in questo mese di gennaio.
Calciomercato Premier League gennaio 2021: acquisti e cessioni
Arsenal
ACQUISTI: Martin Odegaard (prestito da Real Madrid), Mathew Ryan (prestito da Brighton), Dejan Iliev (rientro da prestito a Shrewsbury).
CESSIONI: Sead Kolasinac (prestito a Schalke 04), Matt Macey (prestito a Hibernian), Sokratis (a Olympiakos), Mesut Ozil (a Fenerbahce), Shkodran Mustafi (a Schalke 04), William Saliba (prestito a Nizza), Joe Willock (prestito a Newcastle United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (prestito a West Bromwich Albion).
Aston Villa
ACQUISTI: Morgan Sanson (da Olympique Marsiglia).
CESSIONI: Henri Lansbury (a Bristol City), Lovre Kalinic (prestito a Hajduk Spalato), Conor Hourihane (prestito a Swansea City), Frédéric Guilbert (prestito a Strasburgo).
Brighton
ACQUISTI: Moises Caicedo (da Independiente), Percy Tau (rientro da prestito a Anderlecht), Glenn Murray (rientro da prestito a Watford), Viktor Gyökeres (rientro da prestito a Swansea City), Michal Karbownik (rientro da prestito a Legia Varsavia), Jakub Moder (rientro da prestito a Lech Poznan).
CESSIONI: Jayson Molumby (prestito a Preston), Viktor Gyökeres (prestito a Coventry City), Bernardo (prestito a Salisburgo), Mathew Ryan (prestito a Arsenal), Glenn Murray (prestito a Nottingham Forest).
Burnley
ACQUISTI: Richard Nartey (precedentemente svincolato).
CESSIONI: nessuna.
Chelsea
ACQUISTI: Lucas Piazon (rientro da prestito a Rio Ave).
CESSIONI: Lucas Piazon (a Braga), Danny Drinkwater (prestito a Kasimpasa), Fikayo Tomori (prestito a Milan), Abdul Rahman Baba (prestito a PAOK Salonicco).
Crystal Palace
ACQUISTI: Jean-Philippe Mateta (prestito da Mainz), Jaroslaw Jach (rientro da prestito a Fortuna Sittard).
CESSIONI: Max Meyer (a Colonia), Jaroslaw Jach (prestito a Rakow), Sam Woods (prestito a Plymouth).
Everton
ACQUISTI: Joshua King (da Bournemouth).
CESSIONI: Matthew Pennington (prestito a Shrewsbury), Jarrad Braithwaite (prestito a Blackburn), Yannick Bolasie (prestito a Middlesbrough), Cenk Tosun (prestito a Besiktas) Jonas Lossl (prestito a Midtjylland), Jonjoe Kenny (prestito a Celtic), Anthony Gordon (prestito a Preston).
Fulham
ACQUISTI: Josh Maja (prestito da Bordeaux).
CESSIONI: Jean Michaël Seri (prestito a Bordeaux), Stefan Johansen (prestito a QPR), Aboubakar Kamara (prestito a Digione), Maxime Le Marchand (prestito a Royal Antwerp).
Leeds United
ACQUISTI: Jordan Stevens (rientro da prestito a Swindon Town), Robbie Gotts (rientro da prestito a Lincoln City).
CESSIONI: Conor Shaughnessy (a Rochdale), Jay-Roy Grot (a Osnabruck), Jordan Stevens (prestito a Bradford), Robbie Gotts (prestito a Salford).
Leicester City
ACQUISTI: Matty James (rientro da prestito a Barnsley), Filip Benkovic (rientro da prestito a Cardiff)
CESSIONI: Demarai Gray (a Bayer Leverkusen), Islam Slimani (a Olympique Lione), Matty James (prestito a Coventry City), Filip Benkovic (prestito a Leuven).
Liverpool
ACQUISTI: Ozan Kaban (prestito da Schalke 04), Ben Davies (da Preston), Ben Woodburn (rientro da prestito a Blackpool).
CESSIONI: Sepp Van Der Berg (prestito a Preston), Takumi Minamino (prestito a Southampton).
Manchester City
ACQUISTI: Filip Stevanovic (da Partizan Belgrado), Ante Palaversa (rientro da prestito a Getafe), Daniel Arzani (rientro da prestito a Utrecht), Patrick Roberts (rientro da prestito a Middlesbrough).
CESSIONI: Filip Stevanovic (prestito a Partizan Belgrado), Ante Palaversa (prestito a Kortrijk), Arijanet Muric (prestito a Willem II) Daniel Arzani (prestito a Aarhus GF), Patrick Roberts (prestito a Derby County).
Manchester United
ACQUISTI: Amad Diallo (da Atalanta), Tahith Chong (rientro da prestito a Werder Brema).
CESSIONI: Timothy Fosu-Mensah (a Bayer Leverkusen), Jesse Lingard (prestito a West Ham), Tahith Chong (prestito a Club Bruges), Facundo Pellistri (prestito a Alaves), Odion Ighalo (rientro a Shanghai Shenhua per fine prestito).
Newcastle United
ACQUISTI: Joe Willock (prestito da Arsenal).
CESSIONI: Rolando Aarons (a Huddersfield), DeAndre Yedlin (a Galatasaray).
Sheffield United
ACQUISTI: Jake Eastwood (rientro da prestito a Kilmarnock FC).
CESSIONI: Michael Verrips (prestito a Emmen), Jake Eastwood (prestito a Grimsby Town)
Southampton
ACQUISTI: Takumi Minamino (prestito da Liverpool).
CESSIONI: Jake Volkins (prestito a Sunderland), Josh Sims (prestito a Doncaster Rovers), Shane Long (prestito a Bournemouth).
Tottenham Hotspur
ACQUISTI: Nessuno.
CESSIONI: Jack Clarke (prestito a Stoke City), Paulo Gazzaniga (prestito a Elche), Gedson Fernandes (rientro a Benfica per fine prestito).
West Bromwich Albion
ACQUISTI: Mbaye Diagne (prestito da Galatasaray), Robert Snodgrass (da West Ham), Andy Lonergan (da Stoke City), Okay Yokuslu (prestito da Celta Vigo), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (prestito da Arsenal), Kenneth Zohore (rientro da prestito a Milwall).
CESSIONI: Jonathan Bond (a Los Angelse Galaxy), Charlie Austin (prestito a QPR), Rekeem Harper (prestito a Birmingham City) Cedric Kipré (prestito a Charleroi), Filip Krovinovic (rientro da prestito a Benfica).
West Ham United
ACQUISTI: Saïd Benrahma (da Brentford), Jesse Lingard (prestito da Manchester United), Frederik Alves (da Silkeborg IF), Winston Reid (rientro da prestito a Kansas).
CESSIONI: Sebastien Haller (a Ajax), Robert Snodgrass (a West Bromwich Albion), Winston Reid (prestito a Brentford).
Wolverhampton Wanderers
ACQUISTI: Willian José (prestito da Real Sociedad), Morgan Gibbs-White (rientro da prestito a Swansea City), Patrick Cutrone (rientro da prestito a Fiorentina), Ruben Vinagre (rientro da prestito a Olympiakos).
CESSIONI: Roderick Miranda (a Gaziantep FK), Ruben Vinagre (prestito a Famalicao), Oskar Buur (prestito a Grasshoppers), Patrick Cutrone (prestito a Valencia), Luke Matheson (prestito a Ipswich).
