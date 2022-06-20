Calendario Premier League 2022-2023

Premier League 2022-23, sorteggiato il calendario: si inizia il 5 agosto, con un big match tra Everton e Chelsea in programma già alla prima. Si chiude il 28 maggio.
Sorteggiato il calendario della Premier League 2022-23. Il campionato più bello del mondo partirà il prossimo 5 agosto e, come tutti, dovrà adeguarsi ai ritmi imposti dalla lunga sosta per il Mondiale qatariota.
Sosta che avverrà dopo 16 giornate, facendo in modo che il campionato riprenda, poi, in occasione del boxing day del giorno di Santo Stefano.
Una Premier League che parte subito con due match di cartello: Chelsea-Everton e City-West Ham. La squadra di Tuchel si troverà poi il Tottenham, di fronte, nel match successivo, mentre United e Liverpool si incontrano alla terza giornata.
Se dobbiamo individuare, però, il vero piatto forte ci tocca andare all’undicesima giornata: essa sarà teatro della sfida tra City e Liverpool, che nell’ultimo campionato hanno dato vita a un testa a testa entusiasmante, risoltosi a favore degli uomini di Guardiola solo negli ultimi 90 minuti.
Quel che è certo, in Inghilterra, complice il sorteggio integrale del calendario, i campionati si decidono all’ultimo. E, se saranno le due squadre summenzionate a giocarselo, ne vedremo delle belle: il City affronta il Chelsea, alla penultima, mentre al Liverpool toccano compagini insidiose come West Ham e Tottenham, alla trentatreesima e trentaquattresima.
Premier League 2022-23: calendario completo delle 38 giornate
1^ GIORNATA: 5-6-7 agosto
5 agosto
- ore 21:00 Crystal Palace-Arsenal
6 agosto
- ore 13:30 Fulham-Liverpool
- ore 16:00 Leeds United-Wolverhampton
- ore 16:00 Leicester City-Brentford
- ore 16:00 Newcastle-Nottingham Forest
- ore 16:00Tottenham-Southampton
- ore 16:00 Bournemouth-Aston Villa
- ore 18:30 Everton-Chelsea
7 agosto
- ore 15:00 Manchester United-Brighton
- ore 17:30 West Ham-Manchester City
2^ GIORNATA: 13-14 agosto
- Arsenal v Leicester
- Aston Villa v Everton
- Brentford v Man Utd
- Brighton v Newcastle
- Chelsea v Tottenham
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace
- Man City v Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v West Ham
- Southampton v Leeds
- Wolves v Fulham
3^ GIORNATA: 20-21 agosto
- Bournemouth v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Everton v Nottingham Forest
- Fulham v Brentford
- Leeds v Chelsea
- Leicester v Southampton
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Newcastle v Man City
- Tottenham v Wolves
- West Ham v Brighton
4^ GIORNATA: 27-28 agosto
- Arsenal v Fulham
- Aston Villa v West Ham
- Brentford v Everton
- Brighton v Leeds
- Chelsea v Leicester
- Liverpool v Bournemouth
- Man City v Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
- Southampton v Man Utd
- Wolves v Newcastle
5^ GIORNATA: 30-31 agosto
martedì 30 agosto
- 20:45 Bournemouth v Wolves
- 20:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa
- 20:45 Fulham v Brighton
- 20:45 Leeds v Everton
- 20:45 Leicester v Man Utd
- 20:45 West Ham v Tottenham
- 21:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
mercoledì 31 agosto
- 20:45 Southampton v Chelsea
- 21:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
- 21:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest
6^ GIORNATA: 3-4 settembre
- Aston Villa v Man City
- Brentford v Leeds
- Brighton v Leicester
- Chelsea v West Ham
- Everton v Liverpool
- Man Utd v Arsenal
- Newcastle v Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth
- Tottenham v Fulham
- Wolves v Southampton
7^ GIORNATA: 10-11 settembre
- Bournemouth v Brighton
- Arsenal v Everton
- Crystal Palace v Man Utd
- Fulham v Chelsea
- Leeds v Nottingham Forest
- Leicester v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Wolves
- Man City v Tottenham
- Southampton v Brentford
- West Ham v Newcastle
8^ GIORNATA: 17-18 settembre
- Aston Villa v Southampton
- Brentford v Arsenal
- Brighton v Crystal Palace
- Chelsea v Liverpool
- Everton v West Ham
- Man Utd v Leeds
- Newcastle v Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Fulham
- Tottenham v Leicester
- Wolves v Man City
9^ GIORNATA: 1-2 ottobre
- Bournemouth v Brentford
- Arsenal v Tottenham
- Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- Fulham v Newcastle
- Leeds v Aston Villa
- Leicester v Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool v Brighton
- Man City v Man Utd
- Southampton v Everton
- West Ham v Wolves
10^ GIORNATA: 8-9 ottobre
- Bournemouth v Leicester
- Arsenal v Liverpool
- Brighton v Tottenham
- Chelsea v Wolves
- Crystal Palace v Leeds
- Everton v Man Utd
- Man City v Southampton
- Newcastle v Brentford
- Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Fulham
11^ GIORNATA: 15-16 ottobre
- Aston Villa v Chelsea
- Brentford v Brighton
- Fulham v Bournemouth
- Leeds v Arsenal
- Leicester v Crystal Palace
- Liverpool v Man City
- Man Utd v Newcastle
- Southampton v West Ham
- Tottenham v Everton
- Wolves v Nottingham Forest
12^ GIORNATA: 18-19 ottobre
martedì 18 ottobre
- 20:45 Bournemouth v Southampton
- 20:45 Arsenal v Man City
- 20:45 Brentford v Chelsea
- 20:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
- 20:45 Fulham v Aston Villa
- 20:45 Leicester v Leeds
- 21:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves
mercoledì 19 ottobre
- 20:45 Newcastle v Everton
- 21:00 Liverpool v West Ham
- 21:00 Man Utd v Tottenham
13^ GIORNATA: 22-23 ottobre
- Aston Villa v Brentford
- Chelsea v Man Utd
- Everton v Crystal Palace
- Leeds v Fulham
- Man City v Brighton
- Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
- Southampton v Arsenal
- Tottenham v Newcastle
- West Ham v Bournemouth
- Wolves v Leicester
14^ GIORNATA: 29-30 ottobre
- Bournemouth v Tottenham
- Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
- Brentford v Wolves
- Brighton v Chelsea
- Crystal Palace v Southampton
- Fulham v Everton
- Leicester v Man City
- Liverpool v Leeds
- Man Utd v West Ham
- Newcastle v Aston Villa
15^ GIORNATA: 5-6 novembre
- Aston Villa v Man Utd
- Chelsea v Arsenal
- Everton v Leicester
- Leeds v Bournemouth
- Man City v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Brentford
- Southampton v Newcastle
- Tottenham v Liverpool
- West Ham v Crystal Palace
- Wolves v Brighton
16^ GIORNATA: 12-13 novembre
- Bournemouth v Everton
- Brighton v Aston Villa
- Fulham v Man Utd
- Liverpool v Southampton
- Man City v Brentford
- Newcastle v Chelsea
- Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham v Leeds
- West Ham v Leicester
- Wolves v Arsenal
17^ GIORNATA: 26 dicembre
- Arsenal v West Ham
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Brentford v Tottenham
- Chelsea v Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace v Fulham
- Everton v Wolves
- Leeds v Man City
- Leicester v Newcastle
- Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
- Southampton v Brighton
18^ GIORNATA: 31 dicembre
- Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
- Brighton v Arsenal
- Fulham v Southampton
- Liverpool v Leicester
- Man City v Everton
- Newcastle v Leeds
- Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
- Tottenham v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Brentford
- Wolves v Man Utd
19^ GIORNATA: 2 gennaio 2023
- Arsenal v Newcastle
- Aston Villa v Wolves
- Brentford v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Man City
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham
- Everton v Brighton
- Leeds v West Ham
- Leicester v Fulham
- Man Utd v Bournemouth
- Southampton v Nottingham Forest
20^ GIORNATA: 14-15 gennaio
- Aston Villa v Leeds
- Brentford v Bournemouth
- Brighton v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- Everton v Southampton
- Man Utd v Man City
- Newcastle v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Leicester
- Tottenham v Arsenal
- Wolves v West Ham
21^ GIORNATA: 21-22 gennaio
- Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
- Arsenal v Man Utd
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle
- Fulham v Tottenham
- Leeds v Brentford
- Leicester v Brighton
- Liverpool v Chelsea
- Man City v Wolves
- Southampton v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Everton
22^ GIORNATA: 4-5 febbraio
- Aston Villa v Leicester
- Brentford v Southampton
- Brighton v Bournemouth
- Chelsea v Fulham
- Everton v Arsenal
- Man Utd v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle v West Ham
- Nottingham Forest v Leeds
- Tottenham v Man City
- Wolves v Liverpool
23^ GIORNATA: 11-12 febbraio
- Bournemouth v Newcastle
- Arsenal v Brentford
- Crystal Palace v Brighton
- Fulham v Nottingham Forest
- Leeds v Man Utd
- Leicester v Tottenham
- Liverpool v Everton
- Man City v Aston Villa
- Southampton v Wolves
- West Ham v Chelsea
24^ GIORNATA: 18-19 febbraio
- Aston Villa v Arsenal
- Brentford v Crystal Palace
- Brighton v Fulham
- Chelsea v Southampton
- Everton v Leeds
- Man Utd v Leicester
- Newcastle v Liverpool
- Nottingham Forest v Man City
- Tottenham v West Ham
- Wolves v Bournemouth
25^ GIORNATA: weekend 25-26 febbraio
- Bournemouth v Man City
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Fulham v Wolves
- Leeds v Southampton
- Leicester v Arsenal
- Man Utd v Brentford
- Newcastle v Brighton
- Tottenham v Chelsea
- West Ham v Nottingham Forest
26^ GIORNATA: 4-5 marzo
- Arsenal v Bournemouth
- Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- Brentford v Fulham
- Brighton v West Ham
- Chelsea v Leeds
- Liverpool v Man Utd
- Man City v Newcastle
- Nottingham Forest v Everton
- Southampton v Leicester
- Wolves v Tottenham
27^ GIORNATA: 11-12 marzo
- Bournemouth v Liverpool
- Crystal Palace v Man City
- Everton v Brentford
- Fulham v Arsenal
- Leeds v Brighton
- Leicester v Chelsea
- Man Utd v Southampton
- Newcastle v Wolves
- Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
- West Ham v Aston Villa
28^ GIORNATA: 18-19 marzo
- Arsenal v Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa v Bournemouth
- Brentford v Leicester
- Brighton v Man Utd
- Chelsea v Everton
- Liverpool v Fulham
- Man City v West Ham
- Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
- Southampton v Tottenham
- Wolves v Leeds
29^ GIORNATA: 1-2 aprile
- Bournemouth v Fulham
- Arsenal v Leeds
- Brighton v Brentford
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Leicester
- Everton v Tottenham
- Man City v Liverpool
- Newcastle v Man Utd
- Nottingham Forest v Wolves
- West Ham v Southampton
30^ GIORNATA: 8-9 aprile
- Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
- Brentford v Newcastle
- Fulham v West Ham
- Leeds v Crystal Palace
- Leicester v Bournemouth
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- Man Utd v Everton
- Southampton v Man City
- Tottenham v Brighton
- Wolves v Chelsea
31^ GIORNATA: 15-16 aprile
- Aston Villa v Newcastle
- Chelsea v Brighton
- Everton v Fulham
- Leeds v Liverpool
- Man City v Leicester
- Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
- Southampton v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham v Bournemouth
- West Ham v Arsenal
- Wolves v Brentford
32^ GIORNATA: 22-23 aprile
- Bournemouth v West Ham
- Arsenal v Southampton
- Brentford v Aston Villa
- Brighton v Man City
- Crystal Palace v Everton
- Fulham v Leeds
- Leicester v Wolves
- Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
- Man Utd v Chelsea
- Newcastle v Tottenham
33^ GIORNATA: 25-26 aprile
martedì 25 aprile
- 20:45 Everton v Newcastle
- 20:45 Leeds v Leicester
- 20:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
- 20:45 Tottenham v Man Utd
- 20:45 West Ham v Liverpool
- 20:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
- 21:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
mercoledì 26 aprile
- 20:45 Chelsea v Brentford
- 20:45 Southampton v Bournemouth
- 21:00 Man City v Arsenal
34^ GIORNATA: 29-30 aprile
- Bournemouth v Leeds
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Brentford v Nottingham Forest
- Brighton v Wolves
- Crystal Palace v West Ham
- Fulham v Man City
- Leicester v Everton
- Liverpool v Tottenham
- Man Utd v Aston Villa
- Newcastle v Southampton
35^ GIORNATA: 6-7 maggio
- Bournemouth v Chelsea
- Brighton v Everton
- Fulham v Leicester
- Liverpool v Brentford
- Man City v Leeds
- Newcastle v Arsenal
- Nottingham Forest v Southampton
- Tottenham v Crystal Palace
- West Ham v Man Utd
- Wolves v Aston Villa
36^ GIORNATA: 13-14 maggio
- Arsenal v Brighton
- Aston Villa v Tottenham
- Brentford v West Ham
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
- Everton v Man City
- Leeds v Newcastle
- Leicester v Liverpool
- Man Utd v Wolves
- Southampton v Fulham
37^ GIORNATA: 20-21 maggio
- Bournemouth v Man Utd
- Brighton v Southampton
- Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Man City v Chelsea
- Newcastle v Leicester
- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
- Tottenham v Brentford
- West Ham v Leeds
- Wolves v Everton
38^ GIORNATA: domenica 28 maggio
- 17:00 Arsenal v Wolves
- 17:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
- 17:00 Brentford v Man City
- 17:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
- 17:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
- 17:00 Everton v Bournemouth
- 17:00 Leeds v Tottenham
- 17:00 Leicester v West Ham
- 17:00 Man Utd v Fulham
- 17:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Gennaro IannelliTutti i post di Gennaro Iannelli
Post correlati
Calendario Bundesliga 2022-2023
Calciomercato: colpo Nunez per il Liverpool, il Bayern Monaco acquista Gravenberch
Tebas denuncia PSG, Manchester City e Juventus alla UEFA
Ultime news
- Calendario Premier League 2022-2023
- Calciomercato: Mane lascia il Liverpool e va al Bayern Monaco
- F1, Gp Canada, voti e pagelle: “Verstappen cannibale, Sainz e Hamilton brillano”
- F1 Gran premio del Canada 2022, le dichiarazioni dei primi tre dopo la gara
- F1, ordine d’arrivo Gran Premio Canada 2022: vince Verstappen