Calendario Premier League 2022-2023

  1. Premier League 2022-23: calendario completo delle 38 giornate

Premier League 2022-23, sorteggiato il calendario: si inizia il 5 agosto, con un big match tra Everton e Chelsea in programma già alla prima. Si chiude il 28 maggio.

Sorteggiato il calendario della Premier League 2022-23. Il campionato più bello del mondo partirà il prossimo 5 agosto e, come tutti, dovrà adeguarsi ai ritmi imposti dalla lunga sosta per il Mondiale qatariota.

Sosta che avverrà dopo 16 giornate, facendo in modo che il campionato riprenda, poi, in occasione del boxing day del giorno di Santo Stefano.

Una Premier League che parte subito con due match di cartello: Chelsea-Everton e City-West Ham. La squadra di Tuchel si troverà poi il Tottenham, di fronte, nel match successivo, mentre United e Liverpool si incontrano alla terza giornata.

Se dobbiamo individuare, però, il vero piatto forte ci tocca andare all’undicesima giornata: essa sarà teatro della sfida tra City e Liverpool, che nell’ultimo campionato hanno dato vita a un testa a testa entusiasmante, risoltosi a favore degli uomini di Guardiola solo negli ultimi 90 minuti.

Quel che è certo, in Inghilterra, complice il sorteggio integrale del calendario, i campionati si decidono all’ultimo. E, se saranno le due squadre summenzionate a giocarselo, ne vedremo delle belle: il City affronta il Chelsea, alla penultima, mentre al Liverpool toccano compagini insidiose come West Ham e Tottenham, alla trentatreesima e trentaquattresima.

Premier League 2022-23: calendario completo delle 38 giornate

1^ GIORNATA: 5-6-7 agosto

5 agosto

  • ore 21:00 Crystal Palace-Arsenal

6 agosto

  • ore 13:30 Fulham-Liverpool
  • ore 16:00 Leeds United-Wolverhampton
  • ore 16:00 Leicester City-Brentford
  • ore 16:00 Newcastle-Nottingham Forest
  • ore 16:00Tottenham-Southampton
  • ore 16:00 Bournemouth-Aston Villa
  • ore 18:30 Everton-Chelsea

7 agosto

  • ore 15:00 Manchester United-Brighton
  • ore 17:30 West Ham-Manchester City

2^ GIORNATA: 13-14 agosto

  • Arsenal v Leicester
  • Aston Villa v Everton
  • Brentford v Man Utd
  • Brighton v Newcastle
  • Chelsea v Tottenham
  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace
  • Man City v Bournemouth
  • Nottingham Forest v West Ham
  • Southampton v Leeds
  • Wolves v Fulham

3^ GIORNATA: 20-21 agosto

  • Bournemouth v Arsenal
  • Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
  • Everton v Nottingham Forest
  • Fulham v Brentford
  • Leeds v Chelsea
  • Leicester v Southampton
  • Man Utd v Liverpool
  • Newcastle v Man City
  • Tottenham v Wolves
  • West Ham v Brighton

4^ GIORNATA: 27-28 agosto

  • Arsenal v Fulham
  • Aston Villa v West Ham
  • Brentford v Everton
  • Brighton v Leeds
  • Chelsea v Leicester
  • Liverpool v Bournemouth
  • Man City v Crystal Palace
  • Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
  • Southampton v Man Utd
  • Wolves v Newcastle

5^ GIORNATA: 30-31 agosto

martedì 30 agosto

  • 20:45 Bournemouth v Wolves
  • 20:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa
  • 20:45 Fulham v Brighton
  • 20:45 Leeds v Everton
  • 20:45 Leicester v Man Utd
  • 20:45 West Ham v Tottenham
  • 21:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

mercoledì 31 agosto

  • 20:45 Southampton v Chelsea
  • 21:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
  • 21:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest

6^ GIORNATA: 3-4 settembre

  • Aston Villa v Man City
  • Brentford v Leeds
  • Brighton v Leicester
  • Chelsea v West Ham
  • Everton v Liverpool
  • Man Utd v Arsenal
  • Newcastle v Crystal Palace
  • Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth
  • Tottenham v Fulham
  • Wolves v Southampton

7^ GIORNATA: 10-11 settembre

  • Bournemouth v Brighton
  • Arsenal v Everton
  • Crystal Palace v Man Utd
  • Fulham v Chelsea
  • Leeds v Nottingham Forest
  • Leicester v Aston Villa
  • Liverpool v Wolves
  • Man City v Tottenham
  • Southampton v Brentford
  • West Ham v Newcastle

8^ GIORNATA: 17-18 settembre

  • Aston Villa v Southampton
  • Brentford v Arsenal
  • Brighton v Crystal Palace
  • Chelsea v Liverpool
  • Everton v West Ham
  • Man Utd v Leeds
  • Newcastle v Bournemouth
  • Nottingham Forest v Fulham
  • Tottenham v Leicester
  • Wolves v Man City

9^ GIORNATA: 1-2 ottobre

  • Bournemouth v Brentford
  • Arsenal v Tottenham
  • Crystal Palace v Chelsea
  • Fulham v Newcastle
  • Leeds v Aston Villa
  • Leicester v Nottingham Forest
  • Liverpool v Brighton
  • Man City v Man Utd
  • Southampton v Everton
  • West Ham v Wolves

10^ GIORNATA: 8-9 ottobre

  • Bournemouth v Leicester
  • Arsenal v Liverpool
  • Brighton v Tottenham
  • Chelsea v Wolves
  • Crystal Palace v Leeds
  • Everton v Man Utd
  • Man City v Southampton
  • Newcastle v Brentford
  • Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
  • West Ham v Fulham

11^ GIORNATA: 15-16 ottobre

  • Aston Villa v Chelsea
  • Brentford v Brighton
  • Fulham v Bournemouth
  • Leeds v Arsenal
  • Leicester v Crystal Palace
  • Liverpool v Man City
  • Man Utd v Newcastle
  • Southampton v West Ham
  • Tottenham v Everton
  • Wolves v Nottingham Forest

12^ GIORNATA: 18-19 ottobre

martedì 18 ottobre

  • 20:45 Bournemouth v Southampton
  • 20:45 Arsenal v Man City
  • 20:45 Brentford v Chelsea
  • 20:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
  • 20:45 Fulham v Aston Villa
  • 20:45 Leicester v Leeds
  • 21:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves

mercoledì 19 ottobre

  • 20:45 Newcastle v Everton
  • 21:00 Liverpool v West Ham
  • 21:00 Man Utd v Tottenham

13^ GIORNATA: 22-23 ottobre

  • Aston Villa v Brentford
  • Chelsea v Man Utd
  • Everton v Crystal Palace
  • Leeds v Fulham
  • Man City v Brighton
  • Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
  • Southampton v Arsenal
  • Tottenham v Newcastle
  • West Ham v Bournemouth
  • Wolves v Leicester

14^ GIORNATA: 29-30 ottobre

  • Bournemouth v Tottenham
  • Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
  • Brentford v Wolves
  • Brighton v Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace v Southampton
  • Fulham v Everton
  • Leicester v Man City
  • Liverpool v Leeds
  • Man Utd v West Ham
  • Newcastle v Aston Villa

15^ GIORNATA: 5-6 novembre

  • Aston Villa v Man Utd
  • Chelsea v Arsenal
  • Everton v Leicester
  • Leeds v Bournemouth
  • Man City v Fulham
  • Nottingham Forest v Brentford
  • Southampton v Newcastle
  • Tottenham v Liverpool
  • West Ham v Crystal Palace
  • Wolves v Brighton

16^ GIORNATA: 12-13 novembre

  • Bournemouth v Everton
  • Brighton v Aston Villa
  • Fulham v Man Utd
  • Liverpool v Southampton
  • Man City v Brentford
  • Newcastle v Chelsea
  • Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham v Leeds
  • West Ham v Leicester
  • Wolves v Arsenal

17^ GIORNATA: 26 dicembre

  • Arsenal v West Ham
  • Aston Villa v Liverpool
  • Brentford v Tottenham
  • Chelsea v Bournemouth
  • Crystal Palace v Fulham
  • Everton v Wolves
  • Leeds v Man City
  • Leicester v Newcastle
  • Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
  • Southampton v Brighton

18^ GIORNATA: 31 dicembre

  • Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
  • Brighton v Arsenal
  • Fulham v Southampton
  • Liverpool v Leicester
  • Man City v Everton
  • Newcastle v Leeds
  • Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
  • Tottenham v Aston Villa
  • West Ham v Brentford
  • Wolves v Man Utd

19^ GIORNATA: 2 gennaio 2023

  • Arsenal v Newcastle
  • Aston Villa v Wolves
  • Brentford v Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Man City
  • Crystal Palace v Tottenham
  • Everton v Brighton
  • Leeds v West Ham
  • Leicester v Fulham
  • Man Utd v Bournemouth
  • Southampton v Nottingham Forest

20^ GIORNATA: 14-15 gennaio

  • Aston Villa v Leeds
  • Brentford v Bournemouth
  • Brighton v Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Crystal Palace
  • Everton v Southampton
  • Man Utd v Man City
  • Newcastle v Fulham
  • Nottingham Forest v Leicester
  • Tottenham v Arsenal
  • Wolves v West Ham

21^ GIORNATA: 21-22 gennaio

  • Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
  • Arsenal v Man Utd
  • Crystal Palace v Newcastle
  • Fulham v Tottenham
  • Leeds v Brentford
  • Leicester v Brighton
  • Liverpool v Chelsea
  • Man City v Wolves
  • Southampton v Aston Villa
  • West Ham v Everton

22^ GIORNATA: 4-5 febbraio

  • Aston Villa v Leicester
  • Brentford v Southampton
  • Brighton v Bournemouth
  • Chelsea v Fulham
  • Everton v Arsenal
  • Man Utd v Crystal Palace
  • Newcastle v West Ham
  • Nottingham Forest v Leeds
  • Tottenham v Man City
  • Wolves v Liverpool

23^ GIORNATA: 11-12 febbraio

  • Bournemouth v Newcastle
  • Arsenal v Brentford
  • Crystal Palace v Brighton
  • Fulham v Nottingham Forest
  • Leeds v Man Utd
  • Leicester v Tottenham
  • Liverpool v Everton
  • Man City v Aston Villa
  • Southampton v Wolves
  • West Ham v Chelsea

24^ GIORNATA: 18-19 febbraio

  • Aston Villa v Arsenal
  • Brentford v Crystal Palace
  • Brighton v Fulham
  • Chelsea v Southampton
  • Everton v Leeds
  • Man Utd v Leicester
  • Newcastle v Liverpool
  • Nottingham Forest v Man City
  • Tottenham v West Ham
  • Wolves v Bournemouth

25^ GIORNATA: weekend 25-26 febbraio

  • Bournemouth v Man City
  • Crystal Palace v Liverpool
  • Everton v Aston Villa
  • Fulham v Wolves
  • Leeds v Southampton
  • Leicester v Arsenal
  • Man Utd v Brentford
  • Newcastle v Brighton
  • Tottenham v Chelsea
  • West Ham v Nottingham Forest

26^ GIORNATA: 4-5 marzo

  • Arsenal v Bournemouth
  • Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
  • Brentford v Fulham
  • Brighton v West Ham
  • Chelsea v Leeds
  • Liverpool v Man Utd
  • Man City v Newcastle
  • Nottingham Forest v Everton
  • Southampton v Leicester
  • Wolves v Tottenham

27^ GIORNATA: 11-12 marzo

  • Bournemouth v Liverpool
  • Crystal Palace v Man City
  • Everton v Brentford
  • Fulham v Arsenal
  • Leeds v Brighton
  • Leicester v Chelsea
  • Man Utd v Southampton
  • Newcastle v Wolves
  • Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
  • West Ham v Aston Villa

28^ GIORNATA: 18-19 marzo

  • Arsenal v Crystal Palace
  • Aston Villa v Bournemouth
  • Brentford v Leicester
  • Brighton v Man Utd
  • Chelsea v Everton
  • Liverpool v Fulham
  • Man City v West Ham
  • Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
  • Southampton v Tottenham
  • Wolves v Leeds

29^ GIORNATA: 1-2 aprile

  • Bournemouth v Fulham
  • Arsenal v Leeds
  • Brighton v Brentford
  • Chelsea v Aston Villa
  • Crystal Palace v Leicester
  • Everton v Tottenham
  • Man City v Liverpool
  • Newcastle v Man Utd
  • Nottingham Forest v Wolves
  • West Ham v Southampton

30^ GIORNATA: 8-9 aprile

  • Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
  • Brentford v Newcastle
  • Fulham v West Ham
  • Leeds v Crystal Palace
  • Leicester v Bournemouth
  • Liverpool v Arsenal
  • Man Utd v Everton
  • Southampton v Man City
  • Tottenham v Brighton
  • Wolves v Chelsea

31^ GIORNATA: 15-16 aprile

  • Aston Villa v Newcastle
  • Chelsea v Brighton
  • Everton v Fulham
  • Leeds v Liverpool
  • Man City v Leicester
  • Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
  • Southampton v Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham v Bournemouth
  • West Ham v Arsenal
  • Wolves v Brentford

32^ GIORNATA: 22-23 aprile

  • Bournemouth v West Ham
  • Arsenal v Southampton
  • Brentford v Aston Villa
  • Brighton v Man City
  • Crystal Palace v Everton
  • Fulham v Leeds
  • Leicester v Wolves
  • Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
  • Man Utd v Chelsea
  • Newcastle v Tottenham

33^ GIORNATA: 25-26 aprile

martedì 25 aprile

  • 20:45 Everton v Newcastle
  • 20:45 Leeds v Leicester
  • 20:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
  • 20:45 Tottenham v Man Utd
  • 20:45 West Ham v Liverpool
  • 20:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
  • 21:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

mercoledì 26 aprile

  • 20:45 Chelsea v Brentford
  • 20:45 Southampton v Bournemouth
  • 21:00 Man City v Arsenal

34^ GIORNATA: 29-30 aprile

  • Bournemouth v Leeds
  • Arsenal v Chelsea
  • Brentford v Nottingham Forest
  • Brighton v Wolves
  • Crystal Palace v West Ham
  • Fulham v Man City
  • Leicester v Everton
  • Liverpool v Tottenham
  • Man Utd v Aston Villa
  • Newcastle v Southampton

35^ GIORNATA: 6-7 maggio

  • Bournemouth v Chelsea
  • Brighton v Everton
  • Fulham v Leicester
  • Liverpool v Brentford
  • Man City v Leeds
  • Newcastle v Arsenal
  • Nottingham Forest v Southampton
  • Tottenham v Crystal Palace
  • West Ham v Man Utd
  • Wolves v Aston Villa

36^ GIORNATA: 13-14 maggio

  • Arsenal v Brighton
  • Aston Villa v Tottenham
  • Brentford v West Ham
  • Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
  • Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
  • Everton v Man City
  • Leeds v Newcastle
  • Leicester v Liverpool
  • Man Utd v Wolves
  • Southampton v Fulham

37^ GIORNATA: 20-21 maggio

  • Bournemouth v Man Utd
  • Brighton v Southampton
  • Fulham v Crystal Palace
  • Liverpool v Aston Villa
  • Man City v Chelsea
  • Newcastle v Leicester
  • Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
  • Tottenham v Brentford
  • West Ham v Leeds
  • Wolves v Everton

38^ GIORNATA: domenica 28 maggio

  • 17:00 Arsenal v Wolves
  • 17:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
  • 17:00 Brentford v Man City
  • 17:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
  • 17:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
  • 17:00 Everton v Bournemouth
  • 17:00 Leeds v Tottenham
  • 17:00 Leicester v West Ham
  • 17:00 Man Utd v Fulham
  • 17:00 Southampton v Liverpool

