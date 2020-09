Tennis, Us Open 2020: la dolce prima di Dominic Thiem, vince al tie break decisivo contro Zverev

View this post on Instagram

It had to be like this – my career was always like the match today – many ups and downs and I love the way it turned out. This match truly deserved more than one champion and I'm sure that you @alexzverev123 will also lift this trophy sometimes soon. Thank you for being a great rival and more so for being a real friend on tour. #createdwithadidas @adidastennis @adidas #ReadyForSport