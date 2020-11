Tennis, ATP Finals Londra: Djokovic elimina Zverev e centra la semifinale, oggi programma imperdibile

The #NittoATPFinals semi-finalists have won the last 10 Grand Slam titles between them.



🏆 Djokovic: 5

🏆 Nadal: 4

🏆 Thiem: 1



They've also won the last 9 ATP Masters 1000 titles between them.



🏆 Djokovic: 4

🏆 Medvedev: 3

🏆 Nadal: 2 pic.twitter.com/1KW7ga5oFP