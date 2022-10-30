Premier League risultati, marcatori e classifica della 14ªgiornata 29-30/10/2022
Premier League risultati della quattordicesima giornata. Cade il Chelsea contro il Brighton. Vince il Manchester City contro il Leicester.
La quattordicesima giornata di Premier League ha visto la vittoria del Manchester City sul campo del Leicester. Impresa spettacolare per il Brighton di Roberto De Zerbi che travolge per 4-1 il Chelsea di Graham Potter.
Vince anche il Newcastle che sale sempre di più in classifica. Il 4-0 contro l’Aston Villa ha portato i Magpies ad essere tra le prime quattro posizioni. Crisi totale per il Liverpool che perde anche in casa con il Leeds. L’Arsenal cala la cinquina contro il Nottingham.
Premier League, i risultati della quattordicesima giornata
Sabato 29 ottobre
Leicester-Manchester City 0-1 49′ De Bruyne
Bournemouth-Tottenham 2-3 22′, 50′ Moore (B), 57′ Sessegnon (T), 73′ Davies (T), 90+2′ Bentancur (T)
Brentford-Wolverhampton 1-1 50′ Mee (B), 52′ Neves (W)
Brighton-Chelsea 4-1 5′ Trossard (B), 14′ aut. Loftus-Cheek (B), 42′ aut. Chalobah (B), 48′ Havertz (C), 90+2′ Gross (B)
Crystal Palace-Southampton 0-1 39′ Edouard
Newcastle-Aston Villa 4-0 45+6′ rig. Wilson, 56′ Wilson, 59′ Joelinton, 67′ Almiron
Fulham-Everton 0-0
Liverpool-Leeds 1-2 4′ Rodrigo (Le); 14′ Salah (Li); 89′ Summerville (Le)
Domenica 30 ottobre
Arsenal-Nottingham Forest 5-0 5′ Martinelli; 49′, 52′ Nelson; 57’Partey; 78′ Odegaard
Manchester United-West Ham 1-0 38′ Rashford
Premier League, la classifica finale
1. Arsenal 31
2. Manchester City 29
3. Tottenham 26
4. Newcastle 24
5. Manchester United 23
6. Chelsea 21
7. Fulham 19
8. Brighton 18
9. Liverpool 16
10. Crystal Palace 16
11. Brentford 15
12. Everton 14
13. West Ham 14
14. Bournemouth 13
15. Leeds 12
16. Aston Villa 12
17. Southampton 12
18. Leicester 11
19. Wolves 10
20. Nottingham 9
Cesare Tartaglione
Informazioni sull'autore
Post correlati
LaLiga risultati, marcatori, classifica dell’11ª giornata 22-23-24/10/2022
Premier League, risultati, marcatori e classifica della 13ªgiornata 22-23-24/10/2022
Ligue 1: risultati, marcatori e classifica della 12ª giornata 21-22-23/10/2022
Ultime news
- Premier League risultati, marcatori e classifica della 14ªgiornata 29-30/10/2022
- Video Gol Highlights Spezia-Fiorentina 1-2: Sintesi 30-10-2022
- Video Highlights Cremonese-Udinese 0-0: Sintesi 30-10-2022
- Dove vedere Bayern Monaco-Inter in diretta TV, Streaming e Probabili Formazioni 1-11-2022
- Dove vedere Juventus-PSG in diretta TV, streaming, probabili formazioni e orario 2/11/2022