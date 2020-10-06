Calciomercato Ligue 1 estate 2020: tabella trasferimenti con acquisti e cessioni

Calciomercato Ligue 1: tutti gli acquisti e le cessioni delle 20 squadre partecipanti al massimo campionato francese di calcio.

Come la Juventus in Serie A e il Bayern Monaco in Germania, anche la Francia ha la sua regina che domina incontrastata da tanti anni ormai: stiamo parlando del Paris Saint Germain che, dopo aver solo sfiorato quest’anno il successo in Champions League, punta a riaffermarsi, come sempre, in Francia e soprattutto in Europa. Le tre competizioni nazionali vinte nella stagione 2019-2020 hanno arricchito la bacheca dei parigini, ma reso solo meno amara un’annata che si è conclusa con la sconfitta in finale di Coppa Campioni contro il Bayern Monaco di Hans-Dieter Flick che ha vinto senza spendere neanche un terzo dei milioni che il presidente Nasser Al-Khelaïfi ha invece investito nel corso degli anni per rinforzare una squadra che in Ligue 1 fa quel che vuole, ma che fuori dai confini nazionali fatica clamorosamente.

Ad ogni modo, non siamo qui per parlare del Paris Saint Germain, ma di tutti gli acquisti e le cessioni che hanno visto protagoniste le 20 squadre partecipanti alla Ligue 1 2020-2021. Vediamoli insieme.

Calciomercato Ligue 1: tutti gli acquisti e le cessioni delle 20 squadre partecipanti al campionato 2020-2021.

ANGERS

ACQUISTI

P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux), I. Cissé (Paris FC, fine prestito), P. D. Diaw (Caen, fine prestito), T. Touré (Sochaux, fine prestito), S. Doumbia (Rennes), M. Zinga (Havre).

CESSIONI

Doumbia (Rennes, fine prestito), V. Pajot (Metz), Cissé (Dunkerque).

BORDEAUX

ACQUISTI

A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fine prestito), A. Mendy (Brest, fine prestito), A. Boupendza (Feirense, fine prestito), O. Mandanda (US Créteil-Lusitanos, fine prestito), A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fine prestito), P. Bernardoni (Nimes, fine prestito).

CESSIONI

Y. Benrahou (Nimes), Y. Ait Bennasser (Monaco, fine prestito), P. Bernardoni (Angers).

BREST

ACQUISTI

R. Pierre-Gabriel (Mainz), F. Honorat (Saint-Etienne), R. Faivre (Monaco), G. Buon (US Avranches, fine prestito), J. Le Douaron (Stade Briochin).

CESSIONI

A. Mendy (Bordeaux, fine prestito), M. Autret (Auxerre, fine contratto), D. Osei Yaw (fine contratto), J-C. Castelletto (Nantes, fine contratto), G. Buon (Bastia-Borgo), D. Leon (Auxerre, fine contratto), K. Mayi (fine contratto), D. Kiki (fine contratto), G. Belaud (Paris FC, fine contratto).

DIGIONE

ACQUISTI

E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Paris Saint-Germain), R. Philippe (Toulon, fine prestito), E. Loiodice (Wolverhampton, fine prestito), A. Scheidler (Orleans, fine prestito).

CESSIONI

S. Mavididi (Juventus, fine prestito), F. Balmont (fine contratto), J. Cadiz (Benfica, fine prestito), B. Soumaré (Sochaux), T Barbet (Bastia).

LENS

ACQUISTI

F. Medina (Atletico Talleres), W. Fariñez (Millonarios), L. Badé (Habre AC, fine contratto), J. Clauss (Arminia Bielefeld, fine contratto), C. Jean (Tolosa), Kakuta (Amiens), Ganago (Nizza).

CESSIONI

G. Gillet (Royal Charleroi, fine contratto), M. Sylla (Cholet, fine contratto), V. Belon (Stade Lavallois), M. Madrid (fine contratto), V. Wojtkowiak (fine contratto).

LILLE

ACQUISTI

J. Alonso (Boca Juniors, fine prestito), I. Lihadji (Olympique Marsiglia, fine contratto), A. Flips (Ajaccio, fine prestito), Karnezis (Napoli).

CESSIONI

A. Jakubech (KV Courtrai), J. Alonso (Atletico Mineiro), L. Remy (fine contratto), N. Gaitan (fine contratto), V. Osimhen (Napoli), Gabriel (Arsenal).

LORIENT

ACQUISTI

Q. Boisgard (Tolosa), S. Diarra (Le Mans), W. Ebane (Dunkerque, fine contratto), J. Morel (Rennes, fine contratto), M. Mara (Paris FC, fine prestito), G. Courtet (Ajaccio, fine prestito), Adrian Grbis (Lorient), Matthieu Dreyer (Amiens, parametro zero).

CESSIONI

A. Lauriente (Rennes, fine prestito), P. Ouaneh (Concarneau), J. Burban (Cholet), T. Renaud (Cholet), M. Pattier (Stade Briochin), Y. Kitala (Olympique Lione, fine prestito), M. Kamissoko (Pau FC).

OLYMPIQUE LIONE

ACQUISTI

T. Ndicka Matam (Bourg-en-Bresse, fine prestito), L. Pintor (Troyes, fine prestito), Y. Kitala (Lorient, fine prestito), T. Kadewere (Havre, fine prestito), K. Toko Ekambi (Villarreal), De Sciglio (Juventus).

CESSIONI

M. Terrier (Rennes), L. Margueron (Clermont Foot), T. Ndicka Matam (KV Oostende), A. Gouiri (Nizza), Y. Kitala (Sochaux), L. Tousart (Hertha Berlino, fine prestito).

OLYMPIQUE MARSIGLIA

ACQUISTI

P. Gueye (Havre, fine contratto), A. Gonzalez (Villarreal), C. Rocchia (Sochaux, fine prestito).

CESSIONI

I. Lihadji (Lille, fine contratto).

METZ

ACQUISTI

V. Dias Goncalves (Saint-Etienne), L. Gueye (As Generation Foot), A. Traore (Al-Adalah, fine prestito), R. Mroivili (RFC Seraing, fine prestito), V. Thill (Orleans, fine prestito), C. T. Sabaly (Pau, fine prestito), G. Poblete (San Lorenzo, fine prestito), Y. Maziz (Le Mans, fine prestito), G. Hein (Valenciennes, fine prestito), L. Jans (Paderborn, fine prestito), L. Pierre (Dunkerque, fine prestito), T. Ambrose (Manchester City), V. Pajot (Angers), A. Jallow (Ajaccio, fine prestito), A. Dia Ndiaye (Sochaux, fine prestito), K. N’Doram (Monaco).

CESSIONI

A. Traore (Al-Adalah), A. Dia N’Diaye (RFC Seraing), G. Mikautadze (RFC Seraing), S. Lahssaini (RFC Seraing), A. Lo (RFC Seraing), Y. Godart (RFC Seraing), G. Dietsch (RFC Seraing), G. Hein (Auxerre), R. Mroivili (fine contratto), R. Cohade (fine contratto), M. Gakpa (Paris FC).

MONACO

ACQUISTI

A. Musaba (NEC Nimegue), Y. Ait Bennasser (Bordeaux, fine prestito), S. Diop (Sochaux, fine prestito), Majecki (Legia Varsavia), Badiashile (Amiens), Pavlovic (Partizan), J-E. Aholou (St. Etienne).

CESSIONI

R. Faivre (Brest), I. Slimani (Leicester, fine prestito), T. Bakayoko (Chelsea, fine prestito), A. Silva (Leicester, fine prestito), D. Benaglio (fine contratto), M. Sylla (fine contratto), S. Sy (fine contratto), J. Gaspar (Grenoble, fine contratto), D. Subasic (fine contratto), K. N’Doram (Metz), B. Henrichs (RB Lipsia).

MONTPELLIER

ACQUISTI

Y. Ammour (Beziers, fine prestito), B. Badu (Football Club Chambly, fine prestito), P. Skuletic (Sivasspor, fine prestito), S. Matuidi (Juventus).

CESSIONI

G. Rulli (Real Sociedad, fine prestito), K. Kaiboué (FC Sete 34), S. Camara (fine contratto).

NANTES

ACQUISTI

R. Kolo Muani (US Boulogne, fine prestito), J-C. Castelletto (Brest, fine contratto), M. Simon (Levante), P. Chirivella (Liverpool, fine contratto), Q. Braat (Chamois Niortais, fine prestito), M. Dupé (Clermont Foot, fine prestito).

CESSIONI

M. Dupé (Clermont Foot), A. Olliero (Pau FC), Braat (Chamois Niortais).

NIZZA

ACQUISTI

J-V. Makengo (Tolosa, fine prestito), I. Cisse (Famalicao, fine prestito), I. Sacko (tTroyes, fine prestito), A. Gouiri (Olympique Lione), R. Bambu (Athletico Paranaense), M. Schneiderlin (Everton), H. Kamara (Reims), F. Daniliuc (Bayern Monaco, fine contratto), E. Sylvestre (Auxerre).

CESSIONI

I. Cisse (Châteauroux), A. Ounas (Napoli, fine prestito), M. Wague (Barcellona, fine prestito), R. Durmisi (Lazio, fine prestito), M. Sarr (fine contratto), A. Lusamba (fine contratto), Y. Clementie (fine contratto), G. Lloris (Auxerre), Malang Sarr (svincolato), Ganago (Lens).

NIMES

ACQUISTI

B. Meling (Rosenborg), B. Reynet (Tolosa), Y. Benrahou (Bordeaux).

CESSIONI

T. Valls (fine contratto), P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux, fine prestito).

PARIS SAINT GERMAIN

ACQUISTI

E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Havre AC), M. Icardi (Inter).

CESSIONI

E. J. Ebimbe (Digione), T. Meunier (Borussia Dortmund, fine contratto), M. Sissako (Standard Liegi), Edinson Cavani (fine contratto).

REIMS

ACQUISTI

W. Faes (KV Oostende, fine prestito), F. Hornby (Everton), T. De Smet (Saint-Trond VV), V. Berisha (Lazio).

CESSIONI

I. Kebbal (Dunkerque), H Kamara (Nizza), N. Mbemba (Havre AC, fine contratto), N. Lemaitre (Quevilly Rouen Metropole).

RENNES

ACQUISTI

M. Terrier (Olympique Lione), S. Doumbia (Angers, fine prestito), A. Lauriente (Lorient, fine prestito), L. Brassier (Valenciennes, fine prestito), N. Diallo (Avranches, fine prestito), H. Ek Mokeddem (Stade Lavallois, fine prestito), S. Nzonzi (Roma), M. Bernauer (Concarneau, fine prestito), J. Yell (Stade Malherbe Caen, fine prestito), Rugani (Juventus), Dalbert (Inter).

CESSIONI

M. Picouleau (Valenciennes, fine contratto), J. Gnagnon (Siviglia, fine prestito), R. Mandanda (fine contratto), M. Bernauer (Le Mans), J. Morel (Lorient, fine contratto), A. Kerouedan (Rodez Aveyron Foot), J. Johansson (Goteborg, fine contratto), S. Doumbia (Angers).

SAINT ETIENNE

ACQUISTI

R. Souici (Servette, fine prestito), A. Sissoko (Le Puy Foot, fine prestito), M. Gueye (Nancy, fine prestito), V. Dias Goncalves (Nancy, fine prestito), J-P. Krasso (SAS Football Epinal).

CESSIONI

V. Dias Goncalves (Metz), W. Saliba (Arsenal, fine prestito), F. Honorat (Brest).

STRASBURGO

ACQUISTI

I. Saadi (Cercle Brugge, fine prestito), M. Chahiri (Red Star, fine prestito), M. Siby (Valenciennes).

CESSIONI

J. Grimm (fine contratto), D. Tchamba (Strømsgodset), B. Corgnet (fine contratto), A. Ndour (Sochaux, fine contratto).

