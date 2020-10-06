Calciomercato Ligue 1 estate 2020: tabella trasferimenti con acquisti e cessioni

Calciomercato Ligue 1: tutti gli acquisti e le cessioni delle 20 squadre partecipanti al massimo campionato francese di calcio.
Come la Juventus in Serie A e il Bayern Monaco in Germania, anche la Francia ha la sua regina che domina incontrastata da tanti anni ormai: stiamo parlando del Paris Saint Germain che, dopo aver solo sfiorato quest’anno il successo in Champions League, punta a riaffermarsi, come sempre, in Francia e soprattutto in Europa. Le tre competizioni nazionali vinte nella stagione 2019-2020 hanno arricchito la bacheca dei parigini, ma reso solo meno amara un’annata che si è conclusa con la sconfitta in finale di Coppa Campioni contro il Bayern Monaco di Hans-Dieter Flick che ha vinto senza spendere neanche un terzo dei milioni che il presidente Nasser Al-Khelaïfi ha invece investito nel corso degli anni per rinforzare una squadra che in Ligue 1 fa quel che vuole, ma che fuori dai confini nazionali fatica clamorosamente.
Ad ogni modo, non siamo qui per parlare del Paris Saint Germain, ma di tutti gli acquisti e le cessioni che hanno visto protagoniste le 20 squadre partecipanti alla Ligue 1 2020-2021. Vediamoli insieme.
Calciomercato Ligue 1: tutti gli acquisti e le cessioni delle 20 squadre partecipanti al campionato 2020-2021
ANGERS
ACQUISTI
P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux), I. Cissé (Paris FC, fine prestito), P. D. Diaw (Caen, fine prestito), T. Touré (Sochaux, fine prestito), S. Doumbia (Rennes), M. Zinga (Havre).
CESSIONI
Doumbia (Rennes, fine prestito), V. Pajot (Metz), Cissé (Dunkerque).
BORDEAUX
ACQUISTI
A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fine prestito), A. Mendy (Brest, fine prestito), A. Boupendza (Feirense, fine prestito), O. Mandanda (US Créteil-Lusitanos, fine prestito), A. Lauray (Dunkerque, fine prestito), P. Bernardoni (Nimes, fine prestito).
CESSIONI
Y. Benrahou (Nimes), Y. Ait Bennasser (Monaco, fine prestito), P. Bernardoni (Angers).
BREST
ACQUISTI
R. Pierre-Gabriel (Mainz), F. Honorat (Saint-Etienne), R. Faivre (Monaco), G. Buon (US Avranches, fine prestito), J. Le Douaron (Stade Briochin).
CESSIONI
A. Mendy (Bordeaux, fine prestito), M. Autret (Auxerre, fine contratto), D. Osei Yaw (fine contratto), J-C. Castelletto (Nantes, fine contratto), G. Buon (Bastia-Borgo), D. Leon (Auxerre, fine contratto), K. Mayi (fine contratto), D. Kiki (fine contratto), G. Belaud (Paris FC, fine contratto).
DIGIONE
ACQUISTI
E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Paris Saint-Germain), R. Philippe (Toulon, fine prestito), E. Loiodice (Wolverhampton, fine prestito), A. Scheidler (Orleans, fine prestito).
CESSIONI
S. Mavididi (Juventus, fine prestito), F. Balmont (fine contratto), J. Cadiz (Benfica, fine prestito), B. Soumaré (Sochaux), T Barbet (Bastia).
LENS
ACQUISTI
F. Medina (Atletico Talleres), W. Fariñez (Millonarios), L. Badé (Habre AC, fine contratto), J. Clauss (Arminia Bielefeld, fine contratto), C. Jean (Tolosa), Kakuta (Amiens), Ganago (Nizza).
CESSIONI
G. Gillet (Royal Charleroi, fine contratto), M. Sylla (Cholet, fine contratto), V. Belon (Stade Lavallois), M. Madrid (fine contratto), V. Wojtkowiak (fine contratto).
LILLE
ACQUISTI
J. Alonso (Boca Juniors, fine prestito), I. Lihadji (Olympique Marsiglia, fine contratto), A. Flips (Ajaccio, fine prestito), Karnezis (Napoli).
CESSIONI
A. Jakubech (KV Courtrai), J. Alonso (Atletico Mineiro), L. Remy (fine contratto), N. Gaitan (fine contratto), V. Osimhen (Napoli), Gabriel (Arsenal).
LORIENT
ACQUISTI
Q. Boisgard (Tolosa), S. Diarra (Le Mans), W. Ebane (Dunkerque, fine contratto), J. Morel (Rennes, fine contratto), M. Mara (Paris FC, fine prestito), G. Courtet (Ajaccio, fine prestito), Adrian Grbis (Lorient), Matthieu Dreyer (Amiens, parametro zero).
CESSIONI
A. Lauriente (Rennes, fine prestito), P. Ouaneh (Concarneau), J. Burban (Cholet), T. Renaud (Cholet), M. Pattier (Stade Briochin), Y. Kitala (Olympique Lione, fine prestito), M. Kamissoko (Pau FC).
OLYMPIQUE LIONE
ACQUISTI
T. Ndicka Matam (Bourg-en-Bresse, fine prestito), L. Pintor (Troyes, fine prestito), Y. Kitala (Lorient, fine prestito), T. Kadewere (Havre, fine prestito), K. Toko Ekambi (Villarreal), De Sciglio (Juventus).
CESSIONI
M. Terrier (Rennes), L. Margueron (Clermont Foot), T. Ndicka Matam (KV Oostende), A. Gouiri (Nizza), Y. Kitala (Sochaux), L. Tousart (Hertha Berlino, fine prestito).
OLYMPIQUE MARSIGLIA
ACQUISTI
P. Gueye (Havre, fine contratto), A. Gonzalez (Villarreal), C. Rocchia (Sochaux, fine prestito).
CESSIONI
I. Lihadji (Lille, fine contratto).
METZ
ACQUISTI
V. Dias Goncalves (Saint-Etienne), L. Gueye (As Generation Foot), A. Traore (Al-Adalah, fine prestito), R. Mroivili (RFC Seraing, fine prestito), V. Thill (Orleans, fine prestito), C. T. Sabaly (Pau, fine prestito), G. Poblete (San Lorenzo, fine prestito), Y. Maziz (Le Mans, fine prestito), G. Hein (Valenciennes, fine prestito), L. Jans (Paderborn, fine prestito), L. Pierre (Dunkerque, fine prestito), T. Ambrose (Manchester City), V. Pajot (Angers), A. Jallow (Ajaccio, fine prestito), A. Dia Ndiaye (Sochaux, fine prestito), K. N’Doram (Monaco).
CESSIONI
A. Traore (Al-Adalah), A. Dia N’Diaye (RFC Seraing), G. Mikautadze (RFC Seraing), S. Lahssaini (RFC Seraing), A. Lo (RFC Seraing), Y. Godart (RFC Seraing), G. Dietsch (RFC Seraing), G. Hein (Auxerre), R. Mroivili (fine contratto), R. Cohade (fine contratto), M. Gakpa (Paris FC).
MONACO
ACQUISTI
A. Musaba (NEC Nimegue), Y. Ait Bennasser (Bordeaux, fine prestito), S. Diop (Sochaux, fine prestito), Majecki (Legia Varsavia), Badiashile (Amiens), Pavlovic (Partizan), J-E. Aholou (St. Etienne).
CESSIONI
R. Faivre (Brest), I. Slimani (Leicester, fine prestito), T. Bakayoko (Chelsea, fine prestito), A. Silva (Leicester, fine prestito), D. Benaglio (fine contratto), M. Sylla (fine contratto), S. Sy (fine contratto), J. Gaspar (Grenoble, fine contratto), D. Subasic (fine contratto), K. N’Doram (Metz), B. Henrichs (RB Lipsia).
MONTPELLIER
ACQUISTI
Y. Ammour (Beziers, fine prestito), B. Badu (Football Club Chambly, fine prestito), P. Skuletic (Sivasspor, fine prestito), S. Matuidi (Juventus).
CESSIONI
G. Rulli (Real Sociedad, fine prestito), K. Kaiboué (FC Sete 34), S. Camara (fine contratto).
NANTES
ACQUISTI
R. Kolo Muani (US Boulogne, fine prestito), J-C. Castelletto (Brest, fine contratto), M. Simon (Levante), P. Chirivella (Liverpool, fine contratto), Q. Braat (Chamois Niortais, fine prestito), M. Dupé (Clermont Foot, fine prestito).
CESSIONI
M. Dupé (Clermont Foot), A. Olliero (Pau FC), Braat (Chamois Niortais).
NIZZA
ACQUISTI
J-V. Makengo (Tolosa, fine prestito), I. Cisse (Famalicao, fine prestito), I. Sacko (tTroyes, fine prestito), A. Gouiri (Olympique Lione), R. Bambu (Athletico Paranaense), M. Schneiderlin (Everton), H. Kamara (Reims), F. Daniliuc (Bayern Monaco, fine contratto), E. Sylvestre (Auxerre).
CESSIONI
I. Cisse (Châteauroux), A. Ounas (Napoli, fine prestito), M. Wague (Barcellona, fine prestito), R. Durmisi (Lazio, fine prestito), M. Sarr (fine contratto), A. Lusamba (fine contratto), Y. Clementie (fine contratto), G. Lloris (Auxerre), Malang Sarr (svincolato), Ganago (Lens).
NIMES
ACQUISTI
B. Meling (Rosenborg), B. Reynet (Tolosa), Y. Benrahou (Bordeaux).
CESSIONI
T. Valls (fine contratto), P. Bernardoni (Bordeaux, fine prestito).
PARIS SAINT GERMAIN
ACQUISTI
E. J. Dina Ebimbe (Havre AC), M. Icardi (Inter).
CESSIONI
E. J. Ebimbe (Digione), T. Meunier (Borussia Dortmund, fine contratto), M. Sissako (Standard Liegi), Edinson Cavani (fine contratto).
REIMS
ACQUISTI
W. Faes (KV Oostende, fine prestito), F. Hornby (Everton), T. De Smet (Saint-Trond VV), V. Berisha (Lazio).
CESSIONI
I. Kebbal (Dunkerque), H Kamara (Nizza), N. Mbemba (Havre AC, fine contratto), N. Lemaitre (Quevilly Rouen Metropole).
RENNES
ACQUISTI
M. Terrier (Olympique Lione), S. Doumbia (Angers, fine prestito), A. Lauriente (Lorient, fine prestito), L. Brassier (Valenciennes, fine prestito), N. Diallo (Avranches, fine prestito), H. Ek Mokeddem (Stade Lavallois, fine prestito), S. Nzonzi (Roma), M. Bernauer (Concarneau, fine prestito), J. Yell (Stade Malherbe Caen, fine prestito), Rugani (Juventus), Dalbert (Inter).
CESSIONI
M. Picouleau (Valenciennes, fine contratto), J. Gnagnon (Siviglia, fine prestito), R. Mandanda (fine contratto), M. Bernauer (Le Mans), J. Morel (Lorient, fine contratto), A. Kerouedan (Rodez Aveyron Foot), J. Johansson (Goteborg, fine contratto), S. Doumbia (Angers).
SAINT ETIENNE
ACQUISTI
R. Souici (Servette, fine prestito), A. Sissoko (Le Puy Foot, fine prestito), M. Gueye (Nancy, fine prestito), V. Dias Goncalves (Nancy, fine prestito), J-P. Krasso (SAS Football Epinal).
CESSIONI
V. Dias Goncalves (Metz), W. Saliba (Arsenal, fine prestito), F. Honorat (Brest).
STRASBURGO
ACQUISTI
I. Saadi (Cercle Brugge, fine prestito), M. Chahiri (Red Star, fine prestito), M. Siby (Valenciennes).
CESSIONI
J. Grimm (fine contratto), D. Tchamba (Strømsgodset), B. Corgnet (fine contratto), A. Ndour (Sochaux, fine contratto).©RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
