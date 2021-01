Tennis, WTA Abu Dhabi: vola agli ottavi Sabalenka, fortunata Kenin

🇪🇸🇪🇸



Outstanding performance from Paula Badosa to defeat Alize Cornet 64 64. Big ball-striking and impressive defending. Faces Kudermetova.



Badosa joins Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Round of 16. Earlier, Sorribes Tormo came through 57 63 64 over Pera in over 3h20m.#AbuDhabiWTA pic.twitter.com/ou04wOE6NI