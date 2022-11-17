Globe Soccer Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori: premiati Osimhen, Ibrahimovic, Ancelotti, Maldini e Massara.

Globe Soccer Awards 2022: Victor Osimhen premiato come miglior giovane dell’anno, battuti Valverde, Leao e Gavi. Premiati anche Maldini e Massara come migliori dirigenti sportivi dell’anno”. Ad aggiudicarsi il premio anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic, che vince il premio alla carriera e Carlo Ancelotto come miglior allenatore dell’anno.

Victor Osimhen trionfa al Globe Soccer Awards 2022 come miglior giovane emergente dell’anno. Il giocatore nigeriano, dopo un avvio di stagione caratterizzato da un infortunio che lo aveva costretto a star fuori per i primi match di campionato, è tornato nel migliore dei modi trainando il Napoli a suon di gol. A contendere il successo finale all’attaccante nigeriano, oltre a Valverde e Gavi, vi era anche il portoghese Rafael Leao, che non è riuscito ad avere la meglio sul 9 del Napoli.



Trionfa anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic che, insieme a Rooney e Romario, porta a casa il premio alla carriera; lo svedese durante la premiazione ci ha tenuto a precisare con una battuta rivolta ai suoi dirigenti, Maldini e Massara, che la sua carriera non era giunta ancora al termine. Proprio Maldini e Massara hanno ricevuto il premio come migliori dirigenti sportivi dell’anno, premio che corona la stagione scorsa dei rossoneri con il raggiungimento del traguardo scudetto che mancava da quasi 10 anni.



La grande soddisfazione per l’Italia, però, arriva con la premiazione di Carlo Ancelotti come miglior allenatore dell’anno. Re Carlo ha portato ancora una volta la scorsa stagione i blancos ad alzare la Champions League per la quattordicesima volta, diventando uno degli allenatori più vincenti al mondo. Un grazie a Carlo Ancelotti lo deve anche Karim Benzema, che, oltre al pallone d’oro vinto qualche mese fa, si porta a casa anche il premio come miglior giocatore dell’anno.

Globe Soccer Awards 2022 tutti i premiati

•TIkTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Mohamed Salah

•Player Career Award: Romario, Wayne Rooney e Zlatan Ibrahimovic

•Best Defender of All Time: Sergio Ramos

•Executive Career Award: Adriano Galliani

•Best Men’s Player of the Year: Karim Benzema

•Best Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti

•Best President of the Year: Florentino Pérez

•Best Executive of the Year: José Ángel Sánchez

•Coach Career Award: Unai Emery

•Best Agent of the Year: Jorge Mendes

•Best Women’s Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas

•Best Men’s Club of the Year: Real Madrid

•Best Women’s Club of the Year: Lione

•Best Youth Team of the Year: Benfica

•Best Sporting Director of the Year: Paolo Maldini e Frederic Massara

•Agent Career Award: René Ramos

•Best Transfer Deal of the Year: Rafaela Pimenta

