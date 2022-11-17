StadioSport.it
StadioSport.it

Globe Soccer Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori: premiati Osimhen, Ibrahimovic, Ancelotti, Maldini e Massara.

Di Luigi Mango 17 Nov 2022
Sommario
  1. Globe Soccer Awards 2022 tutti i premiati

Globe Soccer Awards 2022: Victor Osimhen premiato come miglior giovane dell’anno, battuti Valverde, Leao e Gavi. Premiati anche Maldini e Massara come migliori dirigenti sportivi dell’anno”. Ad aggiudicarsi il premio anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic, che vince il premio alla carriera e Carlo Ancelotto come miglior allenatore dell’anno.

Victor Osimhen trionfa al Globe Soccer Awards 2022 come miglior giovane emergente dell’anno. Il giocatore nigeriano, dopo un avvio di stagione caratterizzato da un infortunio che lo aveva costretto a star fuori per i primi match di campionato, è tornato nel migliore dei modi trainando il Napoli a suon di gol. A contendere il successo finale all’attaccante nigeriano, oltre a Valverde e Gavi, vi era anche il portoghese Rafael Leao, che non è riuscito ad avere la meglio sul 9 del Napoli.


Trionfa anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic che, insieme a Rooney e Romario, porta a casa il premio alla carriera; lo svedese durante la premiazione ci ha tenuto a precisare con una battuta rivolta ai suoi dirigenti, Maldini e Massara, che la sua carriera non era giunta ancora al termine. Proprio Maldini e Massara hanno ricevuto il premio come migliori dirigenti sportivi dell’anno, premio che corona la stagione scorsa dei rossoneri con il raggiungimento del traguardo scudetto che mancava da quasi 10 anni.


La grande soddisfazione per l’Italia, però, arriva con la premiazione di Carlo Ancelotti come miglior allenatore dell’anno. Re Carlo ha portato ancora una volta la scorsa stagione i blancos ad alzare la Champions League per la quattordicesima volta, diventando uno degli allenatori più vincenti al mondo. Un grazie a Carlo Ancelotti lo deve anche Karim Benzema, che, oltre al pallone d’oro vinto qualche mese fa, si porta a casa anche il premio come miglior giocatore dell’anno.

Globe Soccer Awards 2022 tutti i premiati

TIkTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Mohamed Salah

Player Career Award: Romario, Wayne Rooney e Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Best Defender of All Time: Sergio Ramos

Executive Career Award: Adriano Galliani

Best Men’s Player of the Year: Karim Benzema

Best Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti

Best President of the Year: Florentino Pérez

Best Executive of the Year: José Ángel Sánchez

Coach Career Award: Unai Emery

Best Agent of the Year: Jorge Mendes

Best Women’s Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas

Best Men’s Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Best Women’s Club of the Year: Lione

Best Youth Team of the Year: Benfica

Best Sporting Director of the Year: Paolo Maldini e Frederic Massara

Agent Career Award: René Ramos

Best Transfer Deal of the Year: Rafaela Pimenta

Best Scout of the Year: Juni CalafatTIkTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Mohamed Salah

Player Career Award: Romario, Wayne Rooney e Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Best Defender of All Time: Sergio Ramos

Executive Career Award: Adriano Galliani

Best Men’s Player of the Year: Karim Benzema

Best Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti

Best President of the Year: Florentino Pérez

Best Executive of the Year: José Ángel Sánchez

•Coach Career Award: Unai Emery

Best Agent of the Year: Jorge Mendes

Best Women’s Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas

Best Men’s Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Best Women’s Club of the Year: Lione

Best Youth Team of the Year: Benfica

Best Sporting Director of the Year: Paolo Maldini e Frederic Massara

Agent Career Award: René Ramos

Best Transfer Deal of the Year: Rafaela Pimenta

Best Scout of the Year: Juni Calafat

Luigi Mango

Informazioni sull'autore
“L'ossessione batte il talento, sempre”. Laureato in Beni Culturali. Appassionato di cultura, scrittura e calcio.
Tutti i post di Luigi Mango

Post correlati

Seguici

Ultime news